Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are finally engaged. The duo got engaged on May 13 in Delhi in a private ceremony including close friends and family members. Now, Parineeti Chopra has shared some photos from her engagement and her chemistry with Raghav Chadha is elegant. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Seen Arriving at the Venue (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are Engaged!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)