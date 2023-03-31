Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding news is all over the internet. While the rumoured lovebirds have until now remained tight-lipped on their impending marriage, singer Harrdy Sandhu in a recent interview has confirmed that the two are indeed getting hitched. Not just that, even Rakhi Sawant has shared her happiness over Pari's shaadi. “Wow, Raghav Chadha is going to get married to Parineeti Chopra, I’m so happy. One of the sisters would stay in India (in reference to Priyanka Chopra)." she tells to paps. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Getting Married, Confirms Harrdy Sandhu.

Rakhi Sawant on Parineeti Chopra Wedding:

