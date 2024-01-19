Parineeti Chopra treated fans to a charming candid moment on Instagram today. The actress shared a photo of herself relaxing at a cafe, seemingly lost in the deliciousness of a cup of coffee. The cherry on top? Her photographer for this scene is none other than her husband, Raghav Chadha. Clad in a chic all-white outfit, Parineeti exudes a serene aura as she savours her caffeine fix. The photo captures a glimpse into her off-duty life, offering a heartwarming peek at the couple's sweet connection. Suhana Khan Turns Cheerleader for Bro AbRam at Sports Day; Mommy Gauri Khan Shares Pics on Insta!

Parineeti Chopra's Candid Picture:

Parineeti Chopra Instagram

