Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is roaring at the Indian box office. Well, as the YRF film has managed to earn Rs 498.85 crore (including Tamil and Telugu) in just 21 days at the ticket window. The movie will surpass Rs 500 crore mark today (Feb 15). Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)