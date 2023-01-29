Deepika Padukone was spotted outside at Gaiety Galaxy Multiplex in Bandra after the release of Pathaan, which is expected to cross Rs 250 crore on January 29. She was swarmed by paps and fans as she got out of her car in a black hoodie and sweatpants with a mask covering her face. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Be Fastest to Enter Rs 250 Crore Club; To Be SRK's Highest Grosser Beating Chennai Express by Day 5.

Watch Deepika in Bandra at Gaiety Galaxy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)