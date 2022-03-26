Gauri Khan has given her approval to Shah Rukh Khan's new look from Pathaan. Sharing the picture on her Twitter account, the wifey wrote that she is loving the Pathaan vibe.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

Loving the Pathaan vibe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xFjEZVIUu2 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)