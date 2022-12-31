Sajjad Ali's song "Ab Ke Hum Bichre Toh Shayad" that he made 26 years ago sounds familiar to netizens and possibly the singer himself. He took to Instagram and sung a snippet of the song live. And in the caption he wrote "After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago!!" This "new movie's song" that he is referring to is what many believe to be "Besharam Rang" from Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also faced a lot of flak during the controversy that the song caused. 'Besharam Rang' Song Saxophone Version by Raghav Sachar Is the Best Thing on the Internet Today!

Sajjad Ali Khan's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

Besharam Rang

Sajjad Ali's Original Song

