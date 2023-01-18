Pathaan will soon release in theatres, but the controversy surrounding the film seems never ending. With many threats of violence and harsh words thrown around, theatre owners are understandably scared for their own safety as the film gears up for release. The Gujarat Government recently assured police protection to theatre owners to ensure a smooth release of Pathaan. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Paisley Print Shirt From Besharam Rang Song Can Be Yours for Rs 500 - Here's How!

View Tweet Here:

EXCLUSIVE: Gujarat Government assures "Police Protection" to Cinema Owners & Multiplex Association of Gujarat to ensure smooth release of #Pathaan on January 25. Additionally, respected Home Minister has sent a letter to police stations! #ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/6S7KXdo7d4 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 18, 2023

