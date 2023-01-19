Could Pathaan be the movie Bollywood desperately needed to save its reputation and recover from its bad state? It definitely is the giving vibes. With less than a week to go before the release of Pathaan, Bollywood Badshah and the world’s 4th richest actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘comeback’ movie has already set the cash registers ringing. Yes, Pathaan advance booking status will surely make everyone extremely happy, from producers and distributors to multiplex owners to fans. Twitter is buzzing with trends like #PathaanAdvanceBooking, and #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow are trending with funny memes, tweets, inspirational quotes, and so much more. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after a gap of five years with Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars superstars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan has everything it takes to be the blockbuster Hindi movie industry is in needs. ‘Shah Rukh Khan Will Save Bollywood’ Meme Templates Go Viral As Movie Buffs Pin Hopes on Upcoming SRK Films Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan!

Paisa Hi Paisa Hoga

Do Not Mess With The Wounded Lion!

Ek Crore Ho Gaye

SRKians Are Behind Their Idol

Haters Are Hating It and How

Get Ready For The Box Office Tsunami

Tsunami Shuru ho gaya he.. or yeh tsunami Abhi Rokne wala ni he 🔥💥 This is what we call Return of KING 💥👑#Pathaan #PathaanAdvanceBooking pic.twitter.com/1jUCm7P5Ot — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) January 19, 2023

