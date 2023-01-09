Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that the trailer of Pathaan is all set to be released on January 10 at 11am. The film also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is set to be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Also take a look at the new posters featuring the lead cast. Pathaan: Fanmade Trailer for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film Goes Viral Even Before 'Official Trailer' Is Released – WATCH.

Pathaan Trailer Date And Time

Deepika Padukone

🖤💣🔥💥She is on a mission too! Find out more as #PathaanTrailer drops tomorrow at 11 AM! Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5 Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/WPaZYBceCC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

John Abraham

King Khan

The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM! Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5 Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/P52XxVZT51 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)