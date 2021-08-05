Arsha Aghdasi, a Persian Stuntman has died at the age of 39. He was part of Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang stunt team. Apparently, he had an accident while shooting the climax scene of a movie a few days ago and last night passed away.

#ArshaAghdasi, a well-known Persian Stuntman who had a Car Accident in Beirut few days ago as He was shooting a Climax Scene for A foreign Movie, Passed away at the Age of 39 Last Night. He was Part of #BangBang Stunt Team 😭💔 Pray For His Soul 🙏@iHrithik #BTS #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/Tx6EI3e7pG — Hrithik Roshan Planet (@PlanetHrithik) August 5, 2021

