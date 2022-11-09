Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot's box office business has been lukewarm since day one. Now, as per reports, the Gurmmeet Singh directorial has managed to churn a total of Rs 10.71 crore at the ticket window in five days span. Phone Bhoot Movie Review: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Supernatural Comedy Runs Out of Good Gags and Spooks In Its Tepid Second Half (LatestLY Exclusive).

Phone Bhoot Box Office Update:

#PhoneBhoot benefits due to the holiday on Day 5… Eyes ₹ 13.25 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr, Mon 1.34 cr, Tue 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.71 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pkUPve1HRz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2022

