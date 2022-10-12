Phone Bhoot is the upcoming film starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The makers have dropped promo of the film’s first single titled “Kinna Sonna” and revealed that the complete video song will be unveiled tomorrow October 13 at 12pm. Phone Bhoot Trailer: Ghostbusters Meets The Frighteners in Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Horror-Comedy (Watch Video).

Phone Bhoot Song Kinna Sonna Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

