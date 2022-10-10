Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The plot of the film takes inspiration from Hollywood supernatural comedies like Ghostbusters and The Frighteners. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is written by Ravi Shankar and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia. Phone Bhoot: Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Horror–Comedy to Be Unveiled on October 10!

Take a look:

https://www.latestly.com/socially/entertainment/katrina-ishaan-siddhant-phone-bhoot-trailer-on-10-oct-team-phonebhoot-latest-tweet-by-taran-adarsh-4293958.html

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)