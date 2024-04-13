Pooja Hegde has recently invested in her future by purchasing a lavish sea-facing property in Mumbai's Bandra area, valued at a staggering Rs 45 crore, according to reports. Spanning 4,000 square feet, this acquisition showcases her penchant for luxury and signifies a significant milestone in her illustrious career in the industry. Pooja Hegde Looks Resplendent in White and Yellow Striped Shirt, Beast Actress Shares Glimpses From Her Goa Vacation (View Pics).

Pooja Hegde Buys Luxury Property In Mumbai

