Actress Pooja Hegde, last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into her Goa vacation. The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures basking in the sun. Did Pooja Hegde Receive Death Threats in Dubai? Here’s What We Know!

Pooja looks resplendent in a white and yellow striped shirt, white tank top and shorts. She is sporting a no-makeup look and keeps her hair open. The look was rounded off with gold earrings, white sneakers, and a small sling purse.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

The Acharya fame is enjoying the sunshine while sitting in a cafe. Pooja gave a glimpse of some culinary delights of Goa and a picture of herself enjoying near the poolside. The last picture shows Pooja wearing a big colourful hat. The post is captioned:,"Enjoy the NOW", followed by a red heart and sun emoji. She gave the geo-tag location of Goa. On the professional front, she has Deva in the pipeline.

