After teasing fans with a glimpse of his upcoming song, 'Poori Gal Baat', Tiger Shroff unveiled the glimpse of the stunning actress who is featuring in the song. He posted a video on Instagram sharing that he will be seen grooving with Mouni Roy in his first Punjabi single.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)