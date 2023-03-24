Rajkumar Hirani and the late Pradeep Sarkar had quite a few things in common. For one, they began their directing career making ads, and they were both launched by Vidhu Vinod Chopra with Sanjay Dutt being part of their debut films. Rajkumar Hirani's 2003 debut - Munna Bhai MBBS - also had a Pradeep Sarkar connection. As per reports, Hirani wasn't convinced that the romantic song "Chan Chan" fit the comic tone of his film, but Chopra was insistent that the Anu Malik-composed track be a part of the film, so he got Pradeep Sarkar to direct the song instead. Pradeep Sarkar Dies at 67: Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Other B-town Celebs Pay Tribute to the Late Director.

