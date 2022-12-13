Preity Zinta, who is in India, has shared a video on Instagram that gives glimpses of her fun-filled ‘spontaneous’ outing with her friends that includes Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Karisma Kapoor among others. She mentioned in her post, “The best get togethers are spontaneous. Thank you so much @surilyg for such a fun time.” Preity Zinta Is Back in Mumbai, Shares Video From Her Visit to Siddhivinayak Temple – WATCH.

Preity Zinta Enjoys Weekend With Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)