In a happy news for all the shippers of the much-in-love married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they have been blessed with a baby through surrogacy. The actress shared the news on Instagram. The gender of the baby has not been revealed.

View the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)