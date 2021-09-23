Priyanka Chopra is back in London for the shooting for her upcoming series Citadel. And the actress from the UK shared a carfie (version of selfie in a car) and the internet went bonkers. However, it is Nick Jonas' comment on her post that's aww.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)