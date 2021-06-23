Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London for work, took some time off to visit a Target store in the States. She took to Instagram to share a video of her finding her haircare line Anomaly's products in the store.

Take A Look At Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)