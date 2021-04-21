Salman Khan's Radhe will release on May 13 as the actor had promised but there's a hybrid twist to the tale. The movie will release both at the theatre and on ZEEPlex. The movie can be viewed online for a price and it seems his fans are ready to pay it all. They are making plans to watch the movie both at the theatres and on the OTT platform.

Check out the reactions here...

No problems.. Theatrical tickets price pe hi OTT pe hi dekhenge "pay par show" me.. Paisa waha v lgta paisa yha v lgega!! 5 times minimum toh pakka dekhunga 💪💪#RadheOn13thMay #RadheTrailerOutTomorrow #Radhe pic.twitter.com/lq0IT8mDsx — Aditya Prakash Rahi (@iamaprahi) April 21, 2021

If Hollywood can, so can we!

why y'all pressed that the #radhe is releasing on OTT if Hollywood big can release on OTT why not bhai's? Tbh it's a good decision imo#SalmanKhan — Sumit (@salmanbhaijaann) April 21, 2021

Dual plans for Bhai

Pehle theater me dekunga , uske baad pay per view , real fan, hu Bhai ka decision sar ankhon pe #Radhe #RadheTrailerOutTomorrow — ◆ 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 ◆ (@FaisalSoudagar2) April 21, 2021

Here's what you should know...

You idiot fim #radhe zee plex pe bhi release ho rahi hai isliye koi tension nahi hai ,film #radhe eid ke din theatre aur OTT dono pe release ho rahi hai jahaan lockdown hai wahan ke log OTT pe dekhe jahaan theatre open hai wahan ke log theatre mein dekhe — Khan Ansari (@KhanAns07165800) April 21, 2021

A perfect Eid celebration

The perfect Eid celebration!💥 #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms worldwide.#RadheThisEid@beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/UYjxu24nOh — THE SALMAN KHAN (@TheSalman_Khan) April 21, 2021

Sounds good

Excited .what a wonderful surprise ..will surely pay per view and watch this movie of Bhai .#Radhe — Smith Ghule (@imsmith_bg) April 21, 2021

