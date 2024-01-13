On January 13 morning, actress Radhika Apte took to her Instagram account to share shocking visuals of being trapped in an aerobridge with several other passengers at the Mumbai airport. Sharing a series of photos and videos from the ongoing situation, Radhika penned a note and said, "The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside." She added that she later had a word with a very stupid staff woman who gave her a very standard response that 'there is no issue and no delay'. The passengers were later informed that they'll be there till 12 pm. Akka: Keerthy Suresh Joins Radhika Apte In YRF'S Gripping Revenge Thriller!

Radhika Apte Shared the Shocking Visuals Through an Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

