Actors Keethy Suresh and Radhika Apte are set to star in revenge thriller series Akka, which hails from Yash Raj Films' streaming production arm YRF Entertainment. The series is being directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty. “Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are considered two of the most gifted female actors in India today. They are incredibly natural artistes are hailed as sheer tour de force on screen having delivered incredible performances project after project. Akka: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte To Star in YRF’s Edgy Revenge Thriller Series.

"The fact that Keerthy and Radhika have been pitted against each other makes Akka one of the most intriguing streaming projects being made in the country currently," a source said. Akka marks YRF Entertainment's next series after The Railway Men, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The studio is also working on Mandala Murders, a multi-season series billed as a gritty crime thriller. Starring Vaani Kapoor, the show is currently in production. On the film front, YRF's latest release is Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The film has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office.