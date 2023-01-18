Rakhi Sawant, who recently revealed she's married to Adil Khan Durrani, was spotted in the city today wearing a burqa with hijab. The controversial reality star was clicked getting out of a car and entering a building. Few days back, Rakhi had shared pics of her purported marriage certificate with Adil. The certificate showed May 29, 2022 as their wedding date. Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Suffered a 'Miscarriage' While Addressing Pregnancy Rumours.

Watch Rakhi Sawant in Hijab:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

