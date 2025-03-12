The celebrations of the blessed month of Ramadan have commenced all around the world. Muslims observe this month-long festivity, which is marked by prayers, fasting, grand prayers, and cultural unity. Actress Rakhi Sawant, who is currently in Dubai, was seen distributing sweets to hundreds of workers during the holy month. The Main Hoon Na actress received an invitation from the Dubai police for the Iftar. It was also revealed that Rakhi has sponsored the Umraah of 20 poor people during the holy month. Despite majorly grabbing headlines for controversial reasons, the actress's recent gesture highlights her commitment to doing good for the society. Ramadan 2025: Aly Goni Shaves His Head for First Time in Life As He Performs Umrah in Mecca During the Holy Month (See Pic).

Rakhi Sawant Distributes Iftar Meals in Dubai During Ramadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

