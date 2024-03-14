Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert, has been creating a stir online with his frequent meetings with Bollywood celebrities. A grand party is hosted tonight, March 14, for the 'Shape of You' singer, where several other B-town celebs who haven't yet met the singer will fulfil their wishes. It's almost time, and the celebs have already started arriving at the bash. Newly married Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted arriving together for the party. Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni, who reportedly are hosting the party, also arrived. Kapil Sharma to Host Party for Ed Sheeran; English Singer to Appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show – Reports.

The Main Man, Ed Sheeran Arrives at the Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Arrive at the Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kapil Sharma and Wife Ginni Arrive at the Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Archana Puran Singh Is Accompanied by Her Son at the Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)