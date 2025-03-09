Rakul Preet Singh delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway in the Maldives with her loved ones. Among the photos, a stunning poolside snap with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, stole the spotlight, perfectly framed by a breathtaking sunset that amplified the romantic vibe. The couple isn’t alone on this dreamy vacation, as family members have also joined them for the holiday. Other pictures showcase the spectacular views of their luxurious resort, Rakul’s effortlessly chic holiday style and heartwarming moments with her family. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Celebrate the New Year Together in London; Actress Shares Glimpse of Their Romantic Vacation (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh’s Pics From Maldives Vacay

