Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram and wished beau Jackky Bhagnani a very happy birthday. On the occasion of Christmas, the actress called her man 'the best gift for life' by Santa. Along with the wish, she also posted a cuddly picture of the couple. Check it out. Rakul Preet Singh Pens a Loved-Up Birthday Wish for Beau Jackky Bhagnani, Calls Him ’Sunshine’!

Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Jackky Bhagnani:

