Ram Setu is the upcoming action-adventure that is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev, the trailer of the film is set to be unveiled on October 11. Ahead of it, Akshay has treated fans with new posters that he worked on with the team. He mentions in his post, “Here is something I worked on with the team. Hope you like it.” Sound of Jai Shree Ram From Ram Setu: Lord Rama Chant and a Rocking BGM Makes for a Magical Anthem for Akshay Kumar Starrer (Watch Video).

Ram Setu Posters

Inspired by all the amazing posters that you have been creating, here is something I worked on with the team. Hope you like it.#RamSetu trailer out on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/aqvQAXk6KH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 7, 2022

