A rocking track from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu is out and it is an energetic track titled Sound of Jai Shree Ram crooned and composed by Vikram Montrose, and penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The BGM and Lord Rama's chanting make it an exciting anthem for the film. Abhishek Sharma's directorial Ram Setu also stars Nasser, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha in major roles and is set for October 25 release. Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar as an Archeologist Is Here to Save the Epic Bridge in This Adventurous Flick (Watch Video).

Sound of Jai Shree Ram – Ram Setu

