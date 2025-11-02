The India national cricket team thrashed the Australia national cricket team in the third T20I by five wickets in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. With this dominating victory, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1. Earlier, Australia won the second T20I in Melbourne by four wickets before the opening fixture was washed out due to rain. Talking about the game, Australia posted a challenging total of 186-6 in 20 overs. Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64) played blistering knocks for the hosts. For India, Arshdeep Singh (3/35) took a three-wicket haul. In response, Washington Sundar played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 23 deliveries that helped the Men in Blue chase down the 187-run target in 18.3 overs. Sara Tendulkar's Reaction Caught on Camera After Shubman Gill Hits Boundary As She Attends IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Watch Video).

India Defeat Australia by Five Wickets in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025

India has leveled the series 1-1 as Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar put on a show. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ie6wdGe1F0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2025

