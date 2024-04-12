Ramayana is the upcoming mythological tale helmed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is an adaptation of the timeless classic, and Kannada actor-producer Yash has joined on board as the film’s co-producer. Yes, he’s co-producing Ramayana under the banner of Monster Mind Creations, along with producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. In an interaction with Variety, the KGF star stated, “The Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world.” Ramayana: Oscar-Winning Composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, To Score Music for Ranbir Kapoor’s Film – Reports.

Yash Joins As Co-Producer For Ramayana

