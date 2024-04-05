Hans Zimmer, known for composing music for iconic films The Lion King, Dune, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar and many other projects, will reportedly be making his debut in Indian Cinema. As per a reports shared by Pinkvilla, the music for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana will be scored by Oscar-winning composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. A source was quoted as saying, “Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana.” An official announcement on this latest update is awaited. Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari to Commence Filming on April 2; Ranbir Kapoor to Join Soon - Reports.

Ramayana Movie Update

