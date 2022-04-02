Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married! Well, as per Pinkvilla, RaLia will get hitched in April this year. That's not it, as the report also elaborates that the couple will marry at the Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House with 450 guests in attendance. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Alia Bhatt Happily Flaunts Her Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s Photography Skills In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

