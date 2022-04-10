Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be tying the knot on April 17 at the RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple’s grand reception would be held at The Taj Mahal Palace. The party is expected to start from 9pm at the hotel’s Ballroom.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)