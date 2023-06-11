Ranbir Kapoor is here to take the audience by surprise once again with an intense avatar with the upcoming film Animal. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the pre-teaser of Animal was dropped earlier today and fans are going gaga over it, courtesy RK’s ‘Beast’ mode. Ranbir’s character is seen axing masked men single-handedly. His transformation will leave you amazed. Seeing his deadly avatar, Twitterati called him the ‘Beast’ and just can’t wait to watch him on the big screens. Check out some of the reactions below: Animal Pre-Teaser: Makers Drop Ranbir Kapoor’s Never-Before-Seen Avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film and It Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

'Ranbir Kapoor Looks And Moves Like A BEAST'

Ranbir Kapoor looks and Moves like a BEAST 🥵 A trippy Punjabi Song as a background score 👌 The vibe of the movie is clear, its going to be absolute blood bath, even the color chosen for Pre teaser is RED. SRV-RK rage at the boxoffice. CANT WAIT #Animal #AnimalPreteaser pic.twitter.com/haIFCRxnMW — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) June 11, 2023

The 'ANIMAL'

Just what a look and song....this movie will turn the theatres into stadiums🔥 Vanga has unleashed the beast in him💥 Ranbir Kapoor in and as ANIMAL🙌🏻#Animal #RanbirKapoor𓃵 pic.twitter.com/aVWBZGTGxW — Ahana✨ (@ShehzadaKartik) June 11, 2023

'Beast Mode'

RK 'Killed It'

Twitterati Is Impressed

Watch Ranbir Kapoor In Animal Pre-Teaser:

