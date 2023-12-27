According to Zoom TV, Ranbir Kapoor is in legal trouble following a Christmas video featuring the Kapoor family that went viral on social media. The clip has sparked allegations of hurting religious sentiments, leading to a complaint filed against Ranbir and the Kapoor clan at Ghatkopar police station under sections 295, 509 and (34) of the Indian Penal Code. FYI, the viral video sees someone at the XMas party drenching cake with alcohol and setting it ablaze after which RK and family chants Jai Mata Di and cuts the dessert. Ranbir Kapoor Says 'Jai Mata Di’ As He Lights Up Christmas Cake on Fire at Kapoor Family Lunch; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Jai Mata Di' Video from Christmas Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

