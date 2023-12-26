In a delightful Christmas celebration, Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight as he ignited a spirit-drenched cake at the annual family lunch. Shared by Aadar Jain on Instagram, the heartwarming video showcases Ranbir seated among Kapoor family members, including Navya Naveli Nanda, capturing the festive moment on her phone. Armaan Jain, Rima Jain's son, also joins in, recording as Zahaan Kapoor pours spirits on the cake, culminating in Ranbir's joyful proclamation of 'Jai Mata Di!' The video spreads like wildfire across fan pages. Raha Kapoor 'Looks Like Her Granddad'! Netizens Can't Keep Calm After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Their Daughter's Face (View Pics & Video).

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Video Below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

