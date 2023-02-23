The song “Show Me The Thumka” from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) has garnered everyone’s attention, courtesy Ranbir Kapoor’s fab dance moves. In fact, many have even drawn comparisons between him and Hrithik Roshan. The debate on Twitter amongst fans is ‘who is the better dancer?’. Take a look if RK or Hrithik tops the list or both are equally the best. Ranbir Kapoor Aces Hook Step of Hrithik Roshan’s Song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ at Animal Wrap Up Party (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Show Me The Thumka Below:

Thumbs Up For RK's Dance Moves

Ranbir kapoor is a good dancer... But why are hrithik roshan fans pissed about it... Noone is putting him down... Everybody is just praising ranbir... — ❤ (@ranbirslovee) February 22, 2023

HR Fan

Lekin hamare #HrithikRoshan sir se best dancer nahi ho sakte #RanbirKapoor 🕺 pic.twitter.com/68RuAeLjfg — Jaydip Rathod (@JaydipR32946731) February 21, 2023

100%

Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor are so effortless while dancing! — villanelle 🔪 (@sssshshshh) February 15, 2023

POV

Even nowadays people are comparing #HrithikRoshan with #RanbirKapoor according to their dancing skills💀. Seriously guys?! Compare karna ho to barabari ka karo. Hrithik has been the class dancer of Bollywood over the decades. There's no competition of him lmfao 🤣 — 𝙆𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙞 🇮🇳 (@Kasturi_FanGirl) February 23, 2023

What Do You Have To Say?

Ranbir vs Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan May Be The Best But I Like Ranbir Kapoor pic.twitter.com/Ndg4GtvLPA — Mahesh (@SivaRam772) February 22, 2023

