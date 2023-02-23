The song “Show Me The Thumka” from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) has garnered everyone’s attention, courtesy Ranbir Kapoor’s fab dance moves. In fact, many have even drawn comparisons between him and Hrithik Roshan. The debate on Twitter amongst fans is ‘who is the better dancer?’. Take a look if RK or Hrithik tops the list or both are equally the best. Ranbir Kapoor Aces Hook Step of Hrithik Roshan’s Song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ at Animal Wrap Up Party (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Show Me The Thumka Below:

Thumbs Up For RK's Dance Moves

HR Fan

100%

POV

What Do You Have To Say?

Ranbir vs Hrithik

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)