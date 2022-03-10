Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable and stylish couples of B-town. Whenever the duo have stepped out, they have made heads turn. Last evening Ranbir was photographed with his ladylove Alia post dinner date. Ranbir looked handsome in a printed black shirt that he teamed up with white denim. On the other hand, Alia opted for an all-white casual outfit, kept her look chic and was also seen carrying a denim jacket.

RK And Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Stylish Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Adorable Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)