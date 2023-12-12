Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who recently exchanged vows in Manipur on November 29, celebrated their union with a wedding reception in Mumbai. A heartwarming video from the reception surfaced, capturing the joyous moments of the couple dancing together. Lin dazzled in a glittery red lehenga, while Randeep looked dapper in a black bandhgala. The video showcases the couple's infectious happiness as they groove to the beats, radiating the bliss of their newlywed moments.

Watch Video of the Couple Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

