Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his ladylove Lin Laishram got hitched on November 29 in Imphal. Several videos from the marriage ceremony have been going viral online which sees the groom and bride decked in a traditional Manipuri outfit. An inside video from the wedding venue sees the couple performing rituals. Randeep and Lin tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. Congratulations to the duo! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Announce Wedding Date Via Instagram; Couple To Get Married On November 29!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Performing Wedding Rituals:

#WATCH | Manipur | Wedding rituals underway at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here. pic.twitter.com/86g6TPFPWG — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Inside Randeep Hooda's Wedding:

#WATCH | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in Imphal, Manipur today. Visuals from the venue as wedding rituals take place. pic.twitter.com/ZUtK5SS8mj — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Meitei Wedding Ceremony:

#WATCH | Manipur | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/MsRLUhcCwE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

