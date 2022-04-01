After Ranbir Kapoor in a latest interview claimed that his uncle Randir Kapoor has dementia, the veteran actor while speaking to ETimes refused the same. Randhir denied suffering from the health condition an said "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April last year). He also added that Ranbir is entitled to his own opinion. Randhir Kapoor Is Suffering From Dementia, Reveals His Nephew Ranbir Kapoor.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)