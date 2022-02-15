It’s Randhir Kapoor’s 75th birthday today and the Kapoor family members have been posting intriguing posts on social media wishing the veteran actor. His daughter Karisma Kapoor has also wished him by posting a video montage that’s a compilation of their family’s throwback pictures. One just can’t miss the young Karisma and Kareena with Randhir. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her Papa Randhir Kapoor On His Birthday With A Heartfelt Note On Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Randhir Kapoor

