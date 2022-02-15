Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture of her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and extended him heartfelt birthday wishes. She mentioned in her post, “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..” 5 Times Randhir Kapoor Spilled The Beans On The Kapoor Family And We Loved It.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Note For Randhir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

