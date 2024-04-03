In another unexpected collaboration, Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins once again joined forces for a quirky sexual awareness advertisement. In the video, Ranveer plays the role of a TV commercial host, addressing performance issues in the bedroom and offering a solution from his brand. Enter Johnny Sins, the businessman-turned-satisfied-customer makes an appearance to vouch for the product's efficacy. In a classic twist reminiscent of old-school TV commercials, Sins later dubs himself as Dr Johnny Science and steps in to save the day, providing a comical yet informative guide on product usage. Ranveer Singh and Porn Star Johnny Sins Feature in a Funny 'Bold Care' Ad That Trolls Daily Soap (Watch Video).

Hilarious For Sure

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/lsKEzsCUAk — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) April 3, 2024

They Nailed It

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins collaboration was a sharp display of boldness, and they absolutely nailed it. #GharGharGuarantee pic.twitter.com/QDbBkXalhy — Satan (@Scentofawoman10) April 3, 2024

Breaking Barriers

Breaking barriers! 🔥 Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins redefine collaboration with boldness and absolute perfection! 🚀 #InvestWithLemonn pic.twitter.com/QDbBkXalhy — Satan (@Scentofawoman10) April 3, 2024

Dynamic

Bold Care's ad with Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins is pure dynamite! 🔥 #BoldCare pic.twitter.com/OdcmZpaPAY — Mohit patel (@Mohitpatelmp19) April 3, 2024

Hilarious

Ab bas Johnny Sins ko Hindi commentary karte dekhna baaki hain. 😭pic.twitter.com/1s6wfEGw7L — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 3, 2024

They Are Back

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8KXTKnIHJN — Noyon⭐ (@Noyonsa47174512) April 3, 2024

