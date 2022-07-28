Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have come out in support of Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot controversy. As while speaking to Bombay Times, the B-town actresses have tagged him as a true ‘artiste' referring to his bare it all shoot for Paper magazine. For the unaware, Ranveer has been in legal mess as many FIRs have been registered against him by the Mumbai Police for ‘hurting sentiments’ of women via his naked pics. Yashraj Mukhate’s Musical Version to Ranveer Singh’s Naked ‘Bum’ a National Issue Looks Fun (Watch Viral Video).

Check It Out:

Ranveer Singh's 'Bum' a National Issue:

At present, the biggest "national issue" is Ranveer Singh's "bum"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/sSkYFeEBYq — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)