If what we heard is true then actor Ranveer Singh will be seen in Aditya Dhar's mega budget film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Yes, that's the current news hovering over B-town and the buzz is quite strong. Previously, Vicky Kaushal who was part is no longer associated with the project. Dhar has approached the actor to play the mythological character of Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, who was cursed with immortality, not just that Jio Studios has come aboard to back it after Ronnie Screwvala backed out from it. Ranveer Singh Calls Himself 'Piece of Meat' and 'Battery Operated Device', Tells the 'Bollywood Wives' Quartet to Take Advantage of Him (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

EXCLUSIVE!! #RanveerSingh IN ADVANCED TALKS FOR #TheImmortalAshwatthama.. Aditya Dhar's high-concept visual spectacle is back on track with @jiostudios producing it now... If all goes well, this will be @RanveerOfficial's next after #RARKPK! https://t.co/uZWLBQXriv — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 12, 2023

